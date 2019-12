Former Sechkies member Kang Sung Hoon is releasing a new single 'You are my everything' on December 22 at 6 PM KST. The song will be revealed on his YouTube channel, which will relay a message for his fans who have been supporting him through all these years.



The former idol was in a number of controversies and he has recently revealed his thoughts after leaving the group.

Check out the teaser below. What do you think?