MAMAMOO's Moon Byul receives a very special gift for her birthday

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul received very special birthday gifts.

Moon Byul turns 27 on December 22. To celebrate her birthday, a liquor company, Daesun Jujo, sent customized birthday gifts and Moon Byul showed off the special gifts on her Instastory. MAMAMOO is currently a model of the company's sojus.



As you can see in the pictures below, the company sent sojus with the customized labels saying "Moon Byul Joo" and "Moon Starry night (Byul in Korean means star)". It also sent a soju shaped cake and fruit lunch boxes.

Very happy birthday to Moon Byul!