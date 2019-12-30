Netizens shocked to find out comedian Shin Bong Sun's phone survived a 50 meter fall from a sky bridge

During a recent broadcast of Channel A's new variety program 'Local Creator', comedian Shin Bong Sun dropped her phone while running across a sky bridge 50 meters up in the air!

The phone, which had been in Shin Bong Sun's pocket, fell out due to the fact that the comedian was running across the sky bridge anxiously due to her fear of heights. Capturing the phone falling out of Shin Bong Sun's pocket and down 50 meters of gravity, the show's staff and crew were also alarmed, ultimately deciding to halt filming in order to retrieve the phone.

But a completely unexpected turn of events shocked everyone including Shin Bong Sun and the entire filming staff, as when the crew found the phone, it was still functional!

Shin Bong Sun cried, "Wait, it's not broken? What?" Then, when the staff member handed her the phone with news that only the screen was cracked, the comedian exclaimed, "That screen was already like that! It's not broken!" Fellow cast member Kim Min Kyo remarked, "Wow I'm gonna buy 'LG' too!"

Netizens commented, "That's crazy kekekeke, 'LG' should hire Shin Bong Sun as their model", "Daebak kekekeke, that's one super sturdy phone", "I used to have an 'LG V20' that got run over by a car and only the camera lens broke kekeke", "No seriously when I had the 'LG G6' it was invincible kekekeke, I dropped it in the toilet and even washed it with soap because it was dirty but it still worked", "I think she got extremely lucky kekekeke, maybe it didn't fall on a hard surface", "Okay if that phone is that invincible then now I'm wondering how that old crack happened kekekeke", and more! Check out the clip from 'Local Creator' below.