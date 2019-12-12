25

5

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Melomance's Minseok starts military service as conscripted police officer

AKP STAFF

Melomance's Minseok has started up his military service as a conscripted police officer.

On December 12, reports revealed Minseok started his service as a conscripted police officer. Melomance released their special track "Festival" this past November before taking their hiatus following Minseok's military enlistment.

Fans can expect Minseok's official military discharge in 2021.

Stay tuned for updates on Minseok and Melomance's return. 

  1. Melomance
  2. KIM-MIN-SEOK
  3. KIM MIN SUK
  4. MINSEOK
0 1,058 Share 83% Upvoted
j-hope
J-Hope charms fans with new selfies
23 hours ago   4   4,256
San E
Fans love San E's new look with high heels
5 hours ago   4   5,594

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND