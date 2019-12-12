Melomance's Minseok starts military service as conscripted police officer

Melomance's Minseok has started up his military service as a conscripted police officer.



On December 12, reports revealed Minseok started his service as a conscripted police officer. Melomance released their special track "Festival" this past November before taking their hiatus following Minseok's military enlistment.



Fans can expect Minseok's official military discharge in 2021.



Stay tuned for updates on Minseok and Melomance's return.