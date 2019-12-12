SF9's Zuho drops MV for track dedicated to fans 'With This One Song'

SF9's Zuho has dropped the music video for his track "With This One Song"!



The special song is dedicated to SF9's fans Fantasy, and it was written and composed by Zuho himself. Along with the MV, Zuho wrote in a message to fans, "I wrote this song in the hopes that this one song can be a strength to you in life. I wonder why I'm alone sometimes, and there are times that are tough because I'm trapped in that loneliness. But they were really useless thoughts. That's why I want to tell you! You're all definitely not alone! Me and my members will always be by your side, and all your families and friends will greet you brightly!"



He continued, "That's why, always be happy! Even if you force yourself to smile, it'll be a bit of comfort for you! 'With This One Song' is my gift to you all, and it's also my heart. Let's be happy together. I love you!"



Watch Zuho's "With This One Song" MV above!