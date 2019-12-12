JYJ's Junsu opens up about appearing on TV for first time in 10 years

JYJ's Junsu opened up about appearing on TV for the first time in 10 years.



On the December 11th episode of MBC's 'House of Sharing', Junsu talked about his first TV appearance in a decade, saying, "I'm greeting you for the first time in a while. I'm Junsu, who you're seeing on a TV show after a decade. To be honest, I can't believe it. There are bubbles you can't touch. I feel like there's a bubble, and if I try to touch it, it'll pop."



He continued, "I think I'll believe it when I see my face on TV in my own bedroom. It's fascinating to see my face on the screen. I'm embarrassed to call myself a celebrity right now. Celebrities appear on TV, so how can you call someone who hasn't been on TV in 10 years a celebrity."



Junsu also revealed his luxurious home on the same episode.