LOONA reveal audio for gentle ballad '365'

AKP STAFF

LOONA have revealed the audio for their gentle winter ballad "365".

"365" is about a precious someone in your life that you'd like to give your all too, and it's been pre-released before LOONA's upcoming album. LOONA will also be holding their 'Premier Greeting' event on December 14 KST.

Watch LOONA's teaser video for "365" if you missed it here, and listen to the song above! 

