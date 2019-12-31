Kim Chung Ha and Jang Woo Hyuk collaborate for a legendary dance stage for the '2019 MBC Music Festival'

Kim Chung Ha along with legendary dancer and H.O.T member Jang Woo Hyuk presented a special dance stage for fans.

The two showed off their collaboration stage on December 31st for the '2019 MBC Music Festival'. The title of the collaboration titled 'The Chemistry' truly showed off the two performers' intense chemistry as they showed off their amazing dance moves.

Chung Ha started off with a performance of her song "Snapping" before being joined by Jang Woo Hyuk to finish the performance with a charisma filled stage accompanied by H.O.T's "Warrior's Descendant".

Chung Ha stated that she always looked up to Jang Woo Hyuk and was delighted to collaborate with him, stating: "I didn't think it was possible for this to happen."



Jang Woo Hyuk likewise stated: "Chung Ha's dancing is the prettiest of all I've seen. She is a formidable artist." The two artists executed their collaboration performance perfectly, impressing the audience and viewers alike.