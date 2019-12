Just a couple of days after opening her Instagram account, Red Velvet's Wendy posted her old selfie with her rendition of Sia's 'Chandelier' on her Instagram for her fans.

On December 8 KST, Wendy posted a video clip of her singing Sia's Chandelier with a cute caption. Fans are loving this unexpected gift, and are excited to see more of Wendy on social media.

Listen to her singing below!