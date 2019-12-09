22

J.Y. Park reveals that he failed while auditioning for SM Entertainment in the past

J.Y. Park revealed his unlikely relationship with SM Entertainment.

The popular label head and artist appeared on the December 7th broadcast of KBS’s ‘Immortal Song’ where he was the featured artist of the show’s broadcast. Other artists such as Byul, Ivy, Stray Kids, and more appeared on the broadcast to cover his songs.

J.Y. Park talked about his audition experience, stating: “I failed every single audition I took. I got one last chance at SM and also failed that audition so I was really sad. However, after I was dropped, Lee Soo Man asked me to sell him my song.” This statement resulted in laughter from the audience.

Yes, no, this isn't the first time he's mentioned this. He often says it's because he wasn't up to to SM's visuals standards.

2

It could have been visual standards but also there is just something very offbeat about JYP. Maybe they just didn't take him seriously back then

