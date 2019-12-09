YouTube Rewind reveals the top 10 most-watched music videos in Korea

YouTube Rewind has released the 10 most-watched music videos in Korea in 2019 and the results may be surprising to global fans.

The top 10:

Topping the list at number one is BTS and Halsey’s MV for “Boy With Luv”. Other notable artists such as ITZY, TWICE, BLACKPINK, Bolbblagan4, Jvcki Wai, and N. Flying also made the list.

Foreign artists such as Billie Eilish with her MV for her hit song “bad guy” and Naomi Scott with the OST track "Speechless" from the movie ‘Aladdin’ also made the list.



What do you think of this list?