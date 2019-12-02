5

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

HyunA's elegant figure captures netizens' hearts in latest Instagram post

HyunA's elegant figure has caught the trending headlines yet again. 

The glamorous celebrity released a series of shots showcasing herself posing in from of the YSL Beauty story in Korea. She is sporting a sparkly grey mini-dress with high heeled platform boots.

Netizens are in love with HyunA's look and have been quite abuzz about her recent photos, stating: 

"The charisma is ridiculous.
"You are seriously so cool."

"HyunA's the reason why I wake up in the morning."

What do you think of HyunA's posing?

  1. HyunA
1

crystalwildfire788 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

They are great photos.

-1

kraai161 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

netizens this netizens that like i f care...

why can't it be just "Hyuna posted amazing photos one her instagram"

and then u ask what i think abnout Hyuna's posing?

well if this is about netizens reaction then

let's focus on these 3 amazing netizens comments 🙄

