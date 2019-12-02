HyunA's elegant figure captures netizens' hearts in latest Instagram post

HyunA's elegant figure has caught the trending headlines yet again.

The glamorous celebrity released a series of shots showcasing herself posing in from of the YSL Beauty story in Korea. She is sporting a sparkly grey mini-dress with high heeled platform boots.

Netizens are in love with HyunA's look and have been quite abuzz about her recent photos, stating:

"The charisma is ridiculous.

"You are seriously so cool."

"HyunA's the reason why I wake up in the morning."

What do you think of HyunA's posing?



