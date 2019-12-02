3

1

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 6 minutes ago

Former Girl's Day member Yura shows off her natural beauty while on vacation in Bangkok

AKP STAFF

Former Girl's Day member  Yura has been spotted looking healthy and happy while on vacation.

The star shared a few shots from her vacation in Bangkok, Thailand on December 2. 

배경이랑 옷이랑 맞추기

The caption reads: "My clothes match the background."

The pictures have been garnering tons of attention online as fans discuss the star's new look. Yura is usually known for a sexier more mature look, but netizens are loving the simpler one on her, commenting: 

"The innocent look really suits her well."

"I love this kind of style on her."

"She's so pretty it's ridiculous."

What do you think of Yura's new look?

  1. Yura
