Former Girl's Day member Yura shows off her natural beauty while on vacation in Bangkok

Former Girl's Day member Yura has been spotted looking healthy and happy while on vacation.
The star shared a few shots from her vacation in Bangkok, Thailand on December 2.
The caption reads: "My clothes match the background."
The pictures have been garnering tons of attention online as fans discuss the star's new look. Yura is usually known for a sexier more mature look, but netizens are loving the simpler one on her, commenting:
"The innocent look really suits her well."
"I love this kind of style on her."
"She's so pretty it's ridiculous."
What do you think of Yura's new look?
Log in to comment