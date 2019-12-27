7

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Hwang Jung Eum's representatives deny plastic surgery rumors, imply they will take legal action against malicious commenters

AKP STAFF

Actress Hwang Jung Eum's representatives have promised legal action against plastic surgery rumors and have given an official statement regarding these matters.

The actress made a huge online impact after she posted recent pictures from the set of her latest drama 'Double Armored Cart' when netizens noticed her drastically changed looks. However, her representatives have vehemently denied that she got plastic surgery and went as so far as to threaten legal action against malicious comments. 

The label made an official statement stating: "She only uploaded some pretty photos of herself to celebrate her birthday and give her greetings. It makes no sense to accuse an actress who is currently filming of plastic surgery. There is sure to be a reaction from the public after a celebrity uploads an update, but speculating and making malicious comments will lead to legal monitoring." 

favforsue177 pts 40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago


This is a more natural, relaxed look. The dark hair and thinner, darker, arched eyebrows give her a different feel. It’s probably for her character.

1

Kudo_Lelouch17 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

She look the same as her last drama only now she have long hair

