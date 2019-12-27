Actress Hwang Jung Eum shakes up her look by changing her eyebrows

Actress Hwang Jung Eum is shaking up her look by changing up her eyebrows!

The actress's latest update on December 25th has netizens buzzing about her new look. Hwang Jung Eum uploaded a series of pictures on her Instagram with a caption that read: 'selfie'. The actress is currently starring in drama 'Double Armored Cart'.



Netizens noticed her new look due to a change in her eyebrows. Although she is lovely as always, her face seems to have changed due to a new curve in her brows.



What do you think of Hwang Jung Eum's new look?