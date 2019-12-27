4

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

Actress Hwang Jung Eum shakes up her look by changing her eyebrows

Actress Hwang Jung Eum is shaking up her look by changing up her eyebrows!

The actress's latest update on December 25th has netizens buzzing about her new look. Hwang Jung Eum uploaded a series of pictures on her Instagram with a caption that read: 'selfie'. The actress is currently starring in drama 'Double Armored Cart'.

Netizens noticed her new look due to a change in her eyebrows. Although she is lovely as always, her face seems to have changed due to a new curve in her brows. 

What do you think of Hwang Jung Eum's new look? 

lareinadekpop18 pts 43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago

Eyebrows are really important. I eliminated like 70% of my ugliness by changing mine

MeniNova901 pts 29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago

She looks unrecognizable with long dark hair and the new eyebrows. I did a double take when I saw the picture. It suits her and makes her look young.

