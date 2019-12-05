17

Halsey confirms when 'SUGA's Interlude' feat. BTS' SUGA is dropping!

American singer Halsey has confirmed when "SUGA's Interlude" featuring BTS' SUGA is dropping!

It was previously revealed SUGA would be featuring in Halsey's upcoming album 'Manic', and she's now revealed she'll be dropping two songs, "Finally // beautiful stranger" and "SUGA's Interlude", on Friday, December 6. 

This marks the second collaboration between BTS and Halsey following "Boy with Luv" this past April.

Stay tuned for updates!

bright_light3,044 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

I'm so excited 😁

Mei_Matsumoto-2,194 pts 43 minutes ago 1
43 minutes ago

Armys, don’t give her a hard time now you hear?

