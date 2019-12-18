Golden Child's 1st solo concert 'Future and Past' sold out!

Golden Child's first ever solo concert 'Future and Past' has sold out!



According to their label, Golden Child's concert has been getting attention from their fans Goldenness even before the pre-sales opened on December 18 at 8PM KST, and within just a few hours, all the pre-sale tickets have been sold out.



'Future and Past' is meant to signify the group's past and future with their fans, and they plan to leave an unforgettable gift for Goldenness.



Golden Child's 'Future and Past' solo concert is behind held on January 18 and 19, 2020 at Seoul's Blue Square I-Market Hall.

