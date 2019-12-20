IU wins #1 + Performances from December 20th 'Music Bank' Christmas special!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On today's 'Christmas Special' episode, ATEEZ, CIX, Golden Child, ONEUS, Rocket Punch, ASTRO's Sanha x Golden Child's Bomin x Stray Kids' Hyunjin x AB6IX's Daehwi, and Kim Se Jung held special stages.



As for the nominees, Baek Ye Rin and IU were up against each other with "Square (2017)" and "Blueming", but it was IU's "Blueming" that took the win. Congratuations to IU!

Other artists who performed include ASTRO, Kim Chung Ha, GFriend, Kim Jae Hwan, Lovelyz, MAMAMOO, NU'EST, Stray Kids, Super Junior, TXT, and Cosmic Girls.



Check out the performances below!



SPECIAL: ATEEZ







SPECIAL: CIX







SPECIAL: Golden Child







SPECIAL: ONEUS







SPECIAL: Rocket Punch







SPECIAL: Sanha, Bomin, Hyunjin, Daehwi







SPECIAL: Kim Se Jung







ASTRO







Kim Chung Ha







GFriend







Kim Jae Hwan







Lovelyz







MAMAMOO







NU'EST







Stray Kids







Super Junior







TXT







Cosmic Girls







