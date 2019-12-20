6

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

IU wins #1 + Performances from December 20th 'Music Bank' Christmas special!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On today's 'Christmas Specialepisode, ATEEZCIXGolden ChildONEUSRocket PunchASTRO's SanhaGolden Child's BominStray KidsHyunjin AB6IX's Daehwi, and Kim Se Jung held special stages.  

As for the nominees, Baek Ye Rin and IU were up against each other with "Square (2017)" and "Blueming", but it was IU's "Blueming" that took the win. Congratuations to IU!

Other artists who performed include ASTROKim Chung HaGFriendKim Jae HwanLovelyzMAMAMOONU'ESTStray KidsSuper JuniorTXT, and Cosmic Girls

Check out the performances below!

SPECIAL: ATEEZ


SPECIAL: CIX


SPECIAL: Golden Child


SPECIAL: ONEUS


SPECIAL: Rocket Punch


SPECIAL: Sanha, Bomin, Hyunjin, Daehwi


SPECIAL: Kim Se Jung


ASTRO


Kim Chung Ha


GFriend


Kim Jae Hwan


Lovelyz


MAMAMOO


NU'EST


Stray Kids


Super Junior


TXT


Cosmic Girls


bartkun166 pts 40 minutes ago 0
I saw Hip live and my first thought was that my beloved Mamamoo girls are looking "bored/tired" of promoting this song on and on all over again. It's already month and a week since this MV was released so I hope that after next week shows they will have nice break and some real holiday time.

