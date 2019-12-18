Rowoon, Kim Hye Yoon, Chani, Cosmic Girls's Bona, & Kim Kang Hoon to guest on 'Knowing Brothers'

According to reports on December 18, JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' will be hosting an interesting special featuring guests Kim Hye Yoon, SF9's Rowoon and Chani, Cosmic Girls's Bona, and child actor Kim Kang Hoon!

Insiders told various media outlets, "Kim Hye Yoon, Rowoon, Chani, Bona, and Kim Kang Hoon will be attending filming for 'Knowing Brother's this week. The broadcast date is still unconfirmed."

Rookie actress Kim Hye Yoon and SF9's Rowoon recently worked together for MBC drama 'Extraordinary You', also earning a nomination for 'Best Couple' at the '2019 MBC Drama Awards'. Rowoon's fellow SF9 member Chani worked with Kim Hye Yoon for drama 'SKY Castle' in the past. Cosmic Girls's Bona is also well-known for her lead roles in dramas such as 'Your House Helper', and finally, child actor Kim Kang Hoon received love for his appearances on film 'Exit', drama 'When The Camellias Bloom', and more this year.



Are you excited for this episode of 'Knowing Brothers'?