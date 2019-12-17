BTS, Seventeen, TWICE, and more rank in the top album sales for K-pop artists in 2019

2019 has been quite a year for K-pop and it seems like some groups have dominated the album sales this year.

A recent community forum post has gone popular after it listed the 10 album sales for idol groups and the artists of 2019.

TWICE is notably the only girl group while Baekyhun and Kang Daniel are the only two solo artists to make it in the top 10.

Rankings for the top-selling boy and girl groups have been released as well, with BTS and TWICE taking the lead yet again by a large margin.

Baekhyun narrowly beat out Kang Daniel to be the best selling male solo artist of 2019 while IU followed by Taeyeon crushed the female solo artist list by a large margin of sales.



Groups such as X1 have also performed as the best selling rookies of 2019 by a large margin as well.



What do you think of this ranking?