Brown Eyed Girls confirmed to release a special winter single

On December 27, Mystic Story confirmed that Brown Eyed Girls will be releasing a special digital single for the winter season!

Back on December 24, Brown Eyed Girls's JeA hinted at something in the works via her ongoing series 'JeA Lalala' with Glance TV, where she remarked that she'd suddenly come up with some inspiration for music.



This will mark Brown Eyed Girls's first comeback in just 2 months, since their remake album 'RE_vive' released back in October. Stay tuned for Brown Eyed Girls's new single, set for release on January 2 at 6 PM KST!



