10

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

TWICE x Taemin, MAMAMOO x Seventeen, & so many more collaborations coming at '2019 MBC Gayo Daejaejeon'!

AKP STAFF

The '2019 MBC Gayo Daejaejeon' has unveiled some hints to the spectacular collaborations to come, as the music festival brings 2019 to a close!

Under a unique theme called 'The Chemistry', the '2019 MBC Gayo Daejaejeon' will bring collaborations of all levels and genres, bringing together some very unexpected artists for all kinds of stages. First, TWICE will be working with sunbae artist SHINee's Taemin for a unique, new performance. Other female/male idol collabs to look forward to will be MAMAMOO x Seventeen, as well as an emotional rendition of AKMU's "How Can I Love The Heartbreak, You're The One I Love" by Kim Jae Hwan x Lovelyz's Kei x Cosmic Girls's Yeonjung

Next, vocal line members of NU'EST, GOT7, and MONSTA X are also expected to deliver a mindblowing stage together, followed by a sweet and warm collab between Red Velvet and Sung Si Kyung. Veteran idol H.O.T's Jang Woo Hyuk will be partnering up with Kim Chung Ha, and finally, new trot sensation Song Ga In is expected to work with indie rock band Guckkasten for a very interesting fusion genre stage. 

Which of these 'The Chemistry' collaboration stages are you looking forward to the most? Catch the '2019 MBC Gayo Daejaejeon' this December 31 at 8:55 PM KST!

  1. Yeonjung
  2. GOT7
  3. Jang Woo Hyuk
  4. Kim Chung Ha
  5. Kei
  6. MONSTA X
  7. NU'EST
  8. Red Velvet
  9. Taemin
  10. Sung Si Kyung
  11. TWICE
  12. Kim Jae Hwan
  13. 15&
6 2,546 Share 83% Upvoted

1

simonie8 pts 25 minutes ago 1
25 minutes ago

Taemin x Twice 😍👏

Share

1 more reply

0

Down2Earth919 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

Yes, MBC listens to what fans requested after Music Bank in Hong Kong. Taemin probably collaborates with Momo and Jihyo. That's why they were spotted at SM Entertainment. Can't wait to see them to perform Taemin's song and his style of dance together. (I can't imagine that Taemin performs Fancy or Feel Special, lol)

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Red Velvet, Wendy
Dispatch releases details of Wendy's accident
22 hours ago   85   222,605

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND