TWICE x Taemin, MAMAMOO x Seventeen, & so many more collaborations coming at '2019 MBC Gayo Daejaejeon'!

The '2019 MBC Gayo Daejaejeon' has unveiled some hints to the spectacular collaborations to come, as the music festival brings 2019 to a close!

Under a unique theme called 'The Chemistry', the '2019 MBC Gayo Daejaejeon' will bring collaborations of all levels and genres, bringing together some very unexpected artists for all kinds of stages. First, TWICE will be working with sunbae artist SHINee's Taemin for a unique, new performance. Other female/male idol collabs to look forward to will be MAMAMOO x Seventeen, as well as an emotional rendition of AKMU's "How Can I Love The Heartbreak, You're The One I Love" by Kim Jae Hwan x Lovelyz's Kei x Cosmic Girls's Yeonjung.

Next, vocal line members of NU'EST, GOT7, and MONSTA X are also expected to deliver a mindblowing stage together, followed by a sweet and warm collab between Red Velvet and Sung Si Kyung. Veteran idol H.O.T's Jang Woo Hyuk will be partnering up with Kim Chung Ha, and finally, new trot sensation Song Ga In is expected to work with indie rock band Guckkasten for a very interesting fusion genre stage.

Which of these 'The Chemistry' collaboration stages are you looking forward to the most? Catch the '2019 MBC Gayo Daejaejeon' this December 31 at 8:55 PM KST!

