BoA transforms into Joker and puts on a happy face for the fans

BoA has transformed into her "favorite character ever," the Joker!

On December 2, BoA wowed her fans with a batch of new photos on social media. Taken inside a hotel room, the photos reveal the solo singer dressed up as the character Joker from the latest film Joker (2019). With "Put on a Happy Face" written across the mirror, BoA examines her own reflection and gets herself into full character.

What do you think of BoA as Joker? In other news, the solo singer has recently wrapped up filming the MV for her upcoming release in the U.S. Stay tuned for more!

My favorite character ever #joker

I like BoA and Joker is my fav villain of all time.

But with recent events, this post feels so sad.


Artists have to "Put on a Happy Face" even when they could be crying inside, then to be attack by malicious online comments. And there are people that say it is part of their job...



I wish BoA true happiness.

