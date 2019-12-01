BoA transforms into Joker and puts on a happy face for the fans

BoA has transformed into her "favorite character ever," the Joker!

On December 2, BoA wowed her fans with a batch of new photos on social media. Taken inside a hotel room, the photos reveal the solo singer dressed up as the character Joker from the latest film Joker (2019). With "Put on a Happy Face" written across the mirror, BoA examines her own reflection and gets herself into full character.

What do you think of BoA as Joker? In other news, the solo singer has recently wrapped up filming the MV for her upcoming release in the U.S. Stay tuned for more!