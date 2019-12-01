J.Y. Park makes fans laugh by apologizing to Sunmi for losing followers with his photo

Fans broke into laughter once again thanks to J.Y. Park.

On December 1, the head of JYP Entertainment apologized to his former label artist Sunmi after learning of the hilarious photo incident. Earlier that day, Sunmi uploaded a photo of J.Y. Park on her Instagram to support the promotion of his latest release "Fever". Teasing J.Y. Park, Sunmi joked afterwards that she didn't mean to scare anybody and that she lost "about a hundred followers in a minute" since she uploaded the picture.

Seeing this, J.Y. Park responded and wrote, "Sunmi I heard there was people who unfollowed you after you uploaded this. Sorry sister TT"!

To this response, the fans laughed out loud online, sharing comments such as, "I'M LAUGHING SO MUCH SOS", "love this crazy familyy", "I’m crying", "only weak ppl unfollowed her", "Be kind to our daepyunim (CEO)", "You're so funny! That's why Bang Chan said he really likes you", "They should respect the King".

Some K-netizens also remarked how they love his "TT" reference in the caption. What a good sport!