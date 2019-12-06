Around US Entertainment employee also named as booked individual for bribing Ahn Joon Young PD

Following entertainment labels Starship Entertainment, Woollim Entertainment, and 8D Creative recently named as agencies whose employees offered bribes to Mnet's Ahn Joon Young PD, additional media outlets have now coined an Around US Entertainment employee Kim as the final of 8 individuals booked boy police.

In response to the reports, representatives from Around US Entertainment have stepped up with a brief response, stating, "It's true that our employees treated Mnet staff to drinks and alcohol; however, we did not solicit any immoral gains from it and never asked them to treat our trainees specially."



According to police reports from last month, Mnet's Ahn Joon Young PD received bribes in the form of adult entertainment establishment services from January until July of this year, worth over 46 million KRW (~ 39,000 USD). Currently, 5 individuals including president Kim of Starship, vice president Kim of Starship, former Woollim employee Lee, former 8D Creative employee Ryu, and Around US Entertainment employee Kim have been forwarded to prosecutors for charges of bribery and illegal extortion.

