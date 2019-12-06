4

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Around US Entertainment employee also named as booked individual for bribing Ahn Joon Young PD

AKP STAFF

Following entertainment labels Starship Entertainment, Woollim Entertainment, and 8D Creative recently named as agencies whose employees offered bribes to Mnet's Ahn Joon Young PD, additional media outlets have now coined an Around US Entertainment employee Kim as the final of 8 individuals booked boy police.

In response to the reports, representatives from Around US Entertainment have stepped up with a brief response, stating, "It's true that our employees treated Mnet staff to drinks and alcohol; however, we did not solicit any immoral gains from it and never asked them to treat our trainees specially." 

According to police reports from last month, Mnet's Ahn Joon Young PD received bribes in the form of adult entertainment establishment services from January until July of this year, worth over 46 million KRW (~ 39,000 USD). Currently, 5 individuals including president Kim of Starship, vice president Kim of Starship, former Woollim employee Lee, former 8D Creative employee Ryu, and Around US Entertainment employee Kim have been forwarded to prosecutors for charges of bribery and illegal extortion. 

  1. misc.
3 3,837 Share 100% Upvoted

1

jjuneah4 pts 59 minutes ago 2
59 minutes ago

Is it Around Us that Highlight forms after they left Cube? Did they have trainees for produce 101?

Share

2 more replies

misc.
Ash-B will drop a single album on December 12
15 hours ago   4   1,194

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND