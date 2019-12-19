AOA's Seolhyun donates 50 million Won to underprivileged children with cancer

AOA's Seolhyun has donated 50 million Won ($42880.94 USD) to underprivileged children with cancer.



On December 19, LOVE FNC revealed Seolhyun had donated 50 million Won for the treatment of young cancer patients from underprivileged families. Her donated funds will be used for the children's treatment at the Samsung Medical Center.



Seolhyun expressed, "I decided to donate after hearing about the young patients who couldn't receive surgery because they had no money for treatment."



The AOA member previously donated 50 million Won to victims of the 2017 Pohang earthquake and 50 million Won to Seoul's Nong School. She was officially registered to the 'Honor Society' of the 'Community Chest of Korea' charity organization after donating 100 million Won ($85808.98 USD) to children from low-income families and child welfare centers last year.