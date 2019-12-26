'2019 KBS Gayo Daechukjae' hints at a special project song recorded by all attending artists

The '2019 KBS Gayo Daechukjae' is less than a day away!

According to KBS, one of the grand highlights of this year's year-end music festival will be a special project single, sung by all of the attending artists of this year's 'Gayo Daechukjae'. Over 150 individuals took part in recording the upcoming single, including BTS, GOT7, Red Velvet, TWICE, Seventeen, NU'EST, Gfriend, and more.

The heartwarming project single was produced and composed by hitmaker Kim Hyun Suk of Shin Seung Hoon's "I Believe". Looking forward to hearing this special single? Make sure to tune in to the '2019 KBS Gayo Daechukjae', taking place this December 27 starting at 7:50 PM KST at the Ilsan Kintex!

