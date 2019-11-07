Song Yoo Bin & Kim Kook Heon take a telepathy test and bet their duo name on the line

Vocal duo Song Yoo Bin & Kim Kook Heon recently stopped by the 'NewsAde' studio for their own version of the popular, telepathy test!

Despite the 'NewAde' staff remaining quiet, as soon as they were given the first question, Song Yoo Bin put the duo's life on the line as he commented, "If we can't get this right, we need to disband."

Thankfull, the two stars managed to get the first question correctly with ease, as it asked, "List 3 good traits of Kim Kook Heon in Song Yoo Bin's eyes." But Yoo Bin's tendency to bet his team's name on the line didn't stop there, as you can see in the full clip above! How many questions do you think Song Yoo Bin and Kim Kook Heon got correct?