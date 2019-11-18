YouTuber under fire for lying that he was Sulli's boyfriend in wake of her death, says people shouldn't be celebrities if they can't handle malicious comments

On November 16, SBS's investigative television series 'Unanswered Questions' revealed a BJ (Broadcast Jockey) under the channel name 'Baepon TV' who claimed to be Sulli's boyfriend.

The BJ ran a stream shortly after her death, sobbing and stating that "he would never forget her."

However, when called into the interview for the documentary program, the BJ stated: "I wanted to express my grief in another way. I didn't mean to mock or disrespect her. I feel that it's not right for celebrities to be hurt by malicious comments. As a rule, celebrities should push through those difficulties. It didn't say Sulli died because of the malicious comments. If you're going to whine about mean comments, you should stop being a celebrity."





Netizens have been furious at his comments and actions, stating:

"You're the ugliest person I've ever seen in my life."

"What is wrong with you? Why are people like you alive?"

"So we can comment maliciously on you right?"

"Attention starved and disgusting."

The Youtuber has since made a mocking video, further angering netizens.

What do you make of this situation?

