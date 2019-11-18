Comedian Hong Hyun Hee transforms into Han Ye Seul on 'Unni's Salon'

Hong Hyun Hee has been determined as this popular star's doppelganger.

She appeared on the November 18 broadcast of 'Unni's Salon' when the cast members decided to find their doppelgangers through a phone application.



As the broadcast started, Jo Se Ho announced that there was someone among the panelists who looked like Hong Hyun Hee. That person was no other than gorgeous actress Han Ye Seul. Although Han Hyun Hee embarrassingly stated that there must be a mistake, the other panelists continued to point out their similarities He then revealed an app slowly transforming the comedian into Han Ye Seul, noticing the similarities between them!

Regardless of public opinion, we think both women are gorgeous and talented in their own unique ways.

