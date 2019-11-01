0

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 7 minutes ago

Yoo Jae Suk, Kim Gun Mo, and Park Na Rae are the top variety stars in terms of brand value for November

On November 2, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation revealed brand value rankings for variety stars for the month of November. 

From October 2 through November 1, 2019, the Institute analyzed big data of 50 variety stars including participation, media activity, communication, SNS presence, etc. First place variety star Yoo Jae Suk raked in a total of 2,909,884 points. 

In second place came singer Kim Gun Mo with a total of 2,670,236 points, after recently garnering attention for his marriage news. Third place went to comedian Park Na Rae, with a total of 1,832,475 points. 

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: Kang Ho Dong, Lee Young Ja, Kim Jong Kook, Super Junior's Heechul, Jun Hyun Moo, Lee Sang Min, and Ahn Jung Hwan

