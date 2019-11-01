B.I.G releases monotone MV teaser for comeback single 'Illusion'

3

B.I.G (Boys In Groove) have released their first MV teaser for their comeback title track "Illusion". 

The black and white, monotone MV teaser showcases B.I.G's sleek, mature side, accompanied by an upbeat house beat. B.I.G's upcoming single album will contain their title track "Illusion" in two versions - Korean and Arabic. 

In addition, B.I.G will be greeting their Arab fans at a fan meeting in Abu Dhabi, on November 8. B.I.G's full single album and "Illusion" MV will be released on November 4 at 6 PM KST. 

