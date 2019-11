HOTSHOT's Yoonsan has released a groovy performance video for his new solo single "Free Falling" (English version).

Released back on October 29, Yoonsan's 2nd solo single "Free Falling" is a trendy R&B pop genre, with sultry, romantic lyrics. Composer/musician Adrian Mckinnon of LDN Noise participated in producing the single.



Listen above to the laid-back English version of "Free Falling", available now on iTunes.