Jeon So Mi, The Boyz's Eric, LOONA's Choerry, & more idols greet the press before heading into the 2020 college entrance exams!

On October 14 at approximately 9 AM KST, over 548,000 students all across South Korea checked in at one of 1,185 exam centers to participate in the 2020 college entrance exams!

Among the numerous high school seniors taking their college entrance exams for next year were a few familiar 2001-born idol stars, including: Jeon So Mi, ITZY's Ryujin, The Boyz's Eric, Lee Eui Woong, GWSN's Minju, ARIAZ's Jooeun, Rocket Punch's Sooyun and Yunkyung, Dream Note's Soomin, LOONA's Choerry, and more!

A few idol stars greeted the press and answered questions about their upcoming exam, clips of which you can find below. Best of luck to everyone!