Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

Jeon So Mi, The Boyz's Eric, LOONA's Choerry, & more idols greet the press before heading into the 2020 college entrance exams!

On October 14 at approximately 9 AM KST, over 548,000 students all across South Korea checked in at one of 1,185 exam centers to participate in the 2020 college entrance exams!

Among the numerous high school seniors taking their college entrance exams for next year were a few familiar 2001-born idol stars, including: Jeon So Mi, ITZY's Ryujin, The Boyz's Eric, Lee Eui WoongGWSN's Minju, ARIAZ's Jooeun, Rocket Punch's Sooyun and Yunkyung, Dream Note's Soomin, LOONA's Choerry, and more!

A few idol stars greeted the press and answered questions about their upcoming exam, clips of which you can find below. Best of luck to everyone!

  1. ARIAZ
  2. Dream Note
  3. GWSN
  4. Jeon So Mi
  5. Choerry
  6. Rocket Punch
  7. The Boyz
osioo0
14 minutes ago

I only know a few of the mentioned groups, but I'm proud of them all in total :)

gookr20
17 minutes ago

how does the korean education system work? like since the ones i know are 18, so do they just start later or do they have a grade 13 or something.

