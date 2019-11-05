WINNER members say that Song Min Ho has this fatal flaw





Song Min Ho apparently has one fatal flaw that his fellow members were quick to point out on the November 5 broadcast of JTBC's 'Idol Room.'

The group appeared on the show to promote their new song "SOSO" when the members voted Min Ho as the king of tardiness. Kim Jin Woo also accused Min Ho of eating his yogurt, eliciting laughter as well.

However, Song Min Ho clarified that stealing the yogurt was a misunderstanding and relayed that he was never late to a broadcast of his reality show tapings at least, apologizing for his flaws.



