SM Entertainment signs a contract with Creative Artist Agency to support SuperM and NCT's global promotions

SM Entertainment has signed an agency contract with Creative Artist Agency, one of the largest talent agencies in the world, to help NCT 127 and SuperM with their promotions in the West.

The groups will be using TV programs, advertisements, and more to promote their group and brand to a larger audience.





Richard Lovett, the President of CAA, stated: "Lee Soo Man and his amazing team have high energy and charismatic artists that stand out. We will be helping the groups grow their already large fan bases and are honored to be a part of this."

Are you looking forward to seeing more of your favorite SM groups?