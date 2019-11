OSEN

MONSTA X expressed their gratitude towards fans by bowing to their fans after winning first on the November 5 episode of 'The Show'.

The group has been through a lot of emotional turmoil following Wonho's departure from the group and involvement in some incredibly messy drama with former reality star Jung Da Eun and Han Seo Hee. They expressed their gratitude by taking deep kneeling bows towards their fans after their win.

Check out the video from their win below.