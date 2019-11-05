10

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk talks about his family and eating habits on 'Cultwo Show'

AKP STAFF

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk opened up about his family and eating habits on 'Cultwo Show'.

On the November 5th episode, Lee Jin Hyuk, who stands at 6'1" (185cm) tall, revealed his entire family is taller than average. He shared, "My father is 5'10" (180cm), my mother is 5'7" (170cm), and my younger sister is 5'9" (175cm)," adding, "My younger sister was an actor as a child, but she's just a student now."  

As for his eating habits, the UP10TION member said, "I really eat well. I even surprised myself one time when I ate 2 family-sized pizzas. I don't exercise. I just dance."

In other news, Lee Jin Hyuk recently made his official solo debut with "I Like That".

  1. UP10TION
  2. Lee Jin Hyuk
0 615 Share 77% Upvoted
Dawn (E
HyunA reveals how she and Dawn started dating
1 hour ago   14   28,688
WINNER, Song Min Ho (Mino)
WINNER call out Song Min Ho on 'Idol Room'
2 hours ago   1   7,414
Dawn (E
HyunA reveals how she and Dawn started dating
1 hour ago   14   28,688

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND