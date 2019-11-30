TVXQ's Changmin explains why he decided to join 'Western Style Food' cast

TVXQ's Changmin explained why he decided to join the cast of JTBC's 'Western Style Food'.



At the November 29th press conference for the 8-part food series, Changmin expressed, "The reason I decided to appear on this show is because I've been in the entertainment industry for 17 years, and I feel pressure about going on other variety shows. I'm not funny, and I have nothing to talk about."



He continued, "Here, I can listen to various stories and eat food with exceptional people. I thought it would be easy to do, so that's why I decided to join. I think there are a lot of things I can learn. I was fortunate to appear alongside these people. I think it was a time to study valuable things."



Changmin also revealed he recently spent more of his time studying cooking, saying, "While filming this show, I wanted to understand cooking and ingredients more. I bought a book called 'Silver Spoon', and it's like the bible of Italian food. It's around a 1000 pages long, but I want to learn by setting a goal to try each recipe before my 40s."



Baek Jong Won praised Changmin on his cooking skills as well, sharing that the TVXQ member had a talent for making noodles.



'Western Style Food' premieres on December 1 at 11PM KST.

