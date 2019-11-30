AOA's Jimin responds to Girl's Day Hyeri's impression of her rapping

Jimin responded to Girl's Day Hyeri's impression of her rapping in AOA's "Bingle Bangle".



AOA's Jimin and Seolhyun featured as guests on the November 30th installment of tvN's 'Amazing Saturday', and the hosts asked Jimin how she feels about Hyeri's constant impressions of her "Bingle Bangle" rapping. Jimin expressed, "It was like I was always on the show. My agency asked me if I was close to Hyeri sunbaenim."



She continued, "We don't know each other personally at all, so I wondered why she was doing it. These days, she's not doing it as much though. I was strangely disappointed because I felt like she forgot me."



Jimin and Hyeri then compared each other's versions of "Bingle Bangle". What do you think of Hyeri's impression?



In other news, AOA recently made a comeback with "Come See Me".