U.JI covers the Wonder Girls on 'Immortal Song'

U.JI covered the Wonder Girls on 'Immortal Song'.



For the November 30th installment of 'Immortal Song' dedicated to singer-songwriter J.Y. Park, U.JI took on the song that launched former JYP Entertainment girl group Wonder Girls into stardom, their 2018 hit "Nobody". U.JI took the poppy song and created a spectacular musical performance.



She said before her performance, "To be honest, I was a JYP trainee when I was 19 years old. I was preparing to debut as part of a 4-member group. I was in a team with SISTAR's Hyorin, SECRET's Ji Eun, and EXID's Hani. However, I couldn't debut due to personal reasons and left the label."



Though U.JI did impress the audience, it was rock band Monni who took the win for part 1 of the J.Y. Park special.



Watch her cover of "Nobody" and Wonder Girls' original below!

