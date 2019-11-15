74

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

TVXQ draws attention for their massive fan attendance at concerts in Japan + drew even higher audience numbers than BTS

TVXQ has achieved concert-goer numbers in Japan that even surpass that of supergroup BTS!

A recent internet forum post has caught the attention after compiling ticketing information for Korean artists in Japan for the year 2019 and TVXQ is at the top of the list with 571,000 concert-goers over 11 shows compared to BTS's 531,000 concert-goers over 12 shows. 

In 2018, that number was even higher for TVXQ at 1,280,000 concert-goers over 48 shows while BTS had 375,000 concert-goers over 11 shows.

It's clear that TVXQ is definitely insanely popular in Japan, and it seems like that popularity has yet to wane as the veteran group continues to reign supreme in the country. 

Seventeen was 3rd on the list with 445,000 concert-goers over 29 shows, TWICE was 4th with 399,000 concert-goers over 16 shows, iKON was 5th with 251,000 concert-goers over 44 shows, and Taemin was 6th with 226,000 concert-goers over 17 shows.

Kirsty_Louise8,732 pts 2 hours ago 8
2 hours ago

TVXQ are legends, especially in Japan. You'd be hard pressed to find many artists that could compete with them there. Those numbers are insane! 👏🏻


I don't see why their numbers had to be compared to BTS though, was there a reason? Surely TVXQ's success could be posted about without AKP trying to cause tension between fandoms. I...🤦🏻‍♀️

Hwiyoung96311 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

DBSK/TVXQ are legends. No one can't beat them as a group. The most perfect group with the BEST harmony. The most amazing vocals in the Kpop industry.

They were super popular around the world back then too. Even now they still are, it's just that newbie fans don't know them. Gods like them shouldn't be compared to anyone.

