Netizens bring up the final member line-up error on season 2 of 'Produce 101' in light of the vote-manipulation controversy

Netizens are bringing back to light an error made for Wanna One's final line up on 'Produce 101's official Facebook page.

Netizens recalled that back in season 2 of 'Produce 101,' three members were listed in the final 11 member line up that were included by accident and uploaded on 'Produce 101's official Facebook page. These members include Samuel Kim, Kang Dong Ho, and Kim Jong Hyun. However, the final line up of Wanna One exchanged these three members for Yoon Ji Sung, Ha Sung Woon, and Kim Jae Hwan.

At the time, Mnet apologized for the mistake, stating, "Hello, this is the administrator for 'Produce 101'. We apologize for the mistake of uploading the image posted at 3:20 PM KST on June 17. The image in question was a sample image, and we have fixed the mistake right away. We will make sure to pay closer attention to maintaining this page. We apologize once again." Fans of the show were outraged because the three trainees who were eliminated but had their photos in the incorrect image were trainees whom many believed to have secured, or almost secured, spots in the top 11 debut group.

Given the current vote manipulation controversy, netizens believe that the original three members included in the so-called 'mistake' are the rightful winners of the places in the final group.

