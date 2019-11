Lee Hyori will be gracing the cover of Cosmopolitan Korea for the magazine's December edition.



The popular star and entertainer looks timeless in her cover and photoshoot cuts, and also gave valuable advice during her interview. When asked what makeup would best suit those in their 20s to 30s, Lee Hyori stated that you should live boldly during those years, and to "try all kinds of makeup!"

Check out the rest of her gorgeous beauty shots below. What do you think of her looks?