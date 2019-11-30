The Boyz's New, Jacob ﻿and Ju Hak Nyeon reveal their gentle side in teaser images for special single 'White'

The Boyz have been giving a lovely "White" rose to their fans in their ongoing teaser image series, and this time it's New, Jacob and Ju Hak Nyeon's turn!

The Boyz will be returning this coming December 6 at 6 PM KST with a very special remake single, in light of their 2-year anniversary since debut. 'White' was originally sung by 1st-generation idol group Fin.K.L nearly 20 years ago, and now, The Boyz will be remaking the track with a modern, boy group vibe.



Check out more teaser images below and stay tuned for the full release of The Boyz's special single!