Hyosung is all smiles in new set of photos for comeback single 'Starlight'

SECRET member/solo artist Hyosung has a brand new set of teaser photos to share with fans, ahead of her return with digital single "Starlight"!

In the new set of photos, Hyosung is all smiles as she seems to be preparing for a party, with balloons and confetti. This will mark Hyosung's first solo comeback in approximately 3 years and 6 months, and also a comeback celebrating her 10th anniversary since debut.

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Hyosung has decided to establish her very own, independent label rather than continuing her promotions under an agency. On November 13, Hyosung confirmed the establishment of her label, JHS Entertainment.

Look out for Hyosung's comeback with "Starlight" on November 21 at 6 PM KST!