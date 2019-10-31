Red Velvet turns into gorgeous princesses in teaser poster for their third concert 'La Rouge'

Red Velvet's concert poster is causing major netizen buzz.

The group recently revealed another poster image to tease their upcoming concert 'La Rouge' at the Hwa-Jeong Tiger Dome at Korea University. The girls are seen depicted as beautifully painted rose princesses in their latest teaser, making them look like they came straight out of a Disney movie!

Netizen comments include:

"Wow, this is really pretty. I want to hang it up."

"Whoever painted this really highlighted the members' beautiful features."

"This feels like it belongs in a museum."

What do you think?

