7

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

Red Velvet turns into gorgeous princesses in teaser poster for their third concert 'La Rouge'

AKP STAFF

Red Velvet's concert poster is causing major netizen buzz.

The group recently revealed another poster image to tease their upcoming concert 'La Rouge' at the Hwa-Jeong Tiger Dome at Korea University. The girls are seen depicted as beautifully painted rose princesses in their latest teaser, making them look like they came straight out of a Disney movie!

Netizen comments include:

"Wow, this is really pretty. I want to hang it up."

"Whoever painted this really highlighted the members' beautiful features."

"This feels like it belongs in a museum."

What do you think?

  1. Red Velvet
2 858 Share 78% Upvoted

0

yoonohsforehead239 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

Can they step on my face? They're insanely pretty.

Share

0

guest_baby-838 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago
I thought they added a 3rd concert date from the headline. but this poster is old news... you late akp :)

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
SPOILER
The winner of 'Queendom' is finally revealed
45 minutes ago   10   11,875
misc.
SPOILER
The winner of 'Queendom' is finally revealed
45 minutes ago   10   11,875

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND