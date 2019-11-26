14

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

Goo Hye Sun shows off her figure and a smile in new Instagram update

Actress Goo Hye Sun has shown off her newest look in a recent Instagram post.

It seems like she is doing better after the chaotic divorce scandal with ex-husband Ahn Jae Hyun, and posted a series of selfies showing off her youthful looks and figure with the caption: "done with filming!"


촬영끝났어요.

Netizens are having mixed reactions, stating: 

"Wow how can she do all that and still smile? Scary."

"She's still pretty!"

"Reporters should just leave her alone and stop writing about her."

What do you think? 

  1. Goo Hye Sun
Gab0-306 pts 17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago

She's really beautiful for sure, thats something nobody can deny.

red_beryl4,109 pts 30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago

As long as she is not hurting anyone, let her do whatever she wants

