Goo Hye Sun shows off her figure and a smile in new Instagram update

Actress Goo Hye Sun has shown off her newest look in a recent Instagram post.
It seems like she is doing better after the chaotic divorce scandal with ex-husband Ahn Jae Hyun, and posted a series of selfies showing off her youthful looks and figure with the caption: "done with filming!"
Netizens are having mixed reactions, stating:
"Wow how can she do all that and still smile? Scary."
"She's still pretty!"
"Reporters should just leave her alone and stop writing about her."
What do you think?
