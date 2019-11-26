Goo Hye Sun shows off her figure and a smile in new Instagram update

Actress Goo Hye Sun has shown off her newest look in a recent Instagram post.

It seems like she is doing better after the chaotic divorce scandal with ex-husband Ahn Jae Hyun, and posted a series of selfies showing off her youthful looks and figure with the caption: "done with filming!"





Netizens are having mixed reactions, stating:

"Wow how can she do all that and still smile? Scary."

"She's still pretty!"

"Reporters should just leave her alone and stop writing about her."

What do you think?



