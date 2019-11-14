MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa talks about her 'braless' fashion

Hwa Sa opened up about her 'braless fashion' at MAMAMOO's 'reality in BLACK' album showcase.



On her daring fashion sense, Hwa Sa expressed, "I didn't do it on purpose. I just did what was natural and comfortable to me, and it's not that I did it to get a certain outcome. There were people who were uncomfortable because I was so comfortable, and some who were positive about it. I'm thankful for all the opinions."



She continued, "It made me realize what I'd forgotten in the moment, and I felt the warmth of not everyone rejecting me because I was comfortable."





In other news, MAMAMOO made a comeback with "HIP".