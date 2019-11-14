3

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 21 minutes ago

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa talks about her 'braless' fashion

AKP STAFF

Hwa Sa opened up about her 'braless fashion' at MAMAMOO's 'reality in BLACK' album showcase.

On her daring fashion sense, Hwa Sa expressed, "I didn't do it on purpose. I just did what was natural and comfortable to me, and it's not that I did it to get a certain outcome. There were people who were uncomfortable because I was so comfortable, and some who were positive about it. I'm thankful for all the opinions."

She continued, "It made me realize what I'd forgotten in the moment, and I felt the warmth of not everyone rejecting me because I was comfortable."

In other news, MAMAMOO made a comeback with "HIP".

  1. MAMAMOO
  2. Hwa Sa
3 2,783 Share 50% Upvoted

0

BTSSux_IH8ARMYs-865 pts 25 seconds ago 0
25 seconds ago

it aint her tits thats the problem

its that FAEC

Share

0

guest_baby-937 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

that photo is really not flattering

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

MAMAMOO
MAMAMOO bounce in 'HIP' MV
4 hours ago   22   5,057
MAMAMOO
MAMAMOO bounce in 'HIP' MV
4 hours ago   22   5,057
BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa
BLINKS Trend that #BLACKPINKLEAVEYG
7 hours ago   65   26,406

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND