Jeon So Mi wraps up college entrance exam for next year

Jeon So Mi has wrapped up the college entrance exam for the entering class of 2020!



On November 14, reporters caught Jeon So Mi attending her college entrance exam at Garak High School in Seoul. She expressed after the exam, "I took the college entrance exam to the best of my ability today. I was very nervous, but I felt the students' passion and gained strength too."



The singer continued, "The lunch was so good that I ate in a hurry and got indigestion, but even despite that, it was a deeply meaningful college entrance exam. I'm so thankful and think it's so meaningful that I get to take the exam after my final year of high school. It was an honor to take the test beside them and see their passion. All the college entrance exam students really worked hard."



